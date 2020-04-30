Middlesex/Vine Valley— Gary Paul Hoffman, 67, died unexpectedly Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Services are entrusted to the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham. A Celebration of Gary’s Life will be announced sometime this summer.

Please consider a memorial contribution to the Middlesex Hose Company, P.O. Box 145, Middlesex, N.Y. 14507; or the Middlesex Valley Volunteer Ambulance, 817 Rte. 245, Middlesex, N.Y. 14507.

Gary was a kind and brilliant man. He was an inventor and an Aerospace Engineer who had the love of green energy and the environment.

He graduated from the University of Maryland.

Gary loved Ham Radio; his call sign was AA2ID. He was always doing things to help others and doing charity work to help the less fortunate. Gary loved Canandaigua Lake and Vine Valley.

Gary is survived by his partner of the last 15 years, Debbie Samardjian; and his beloved step-children, Robert Samardjian and Rachel Samardjian-Kaftjian, both of Dallas, Texas. He is also survived by one sister, Suzanne (Art) Ospelt; two nieces, Samantha (Matt) Szelega and Emma Ospelt, all of Binghamton. Gary leaves behind good friends, Lynn and Dick Lersch, Richard Ide, and Vern Humes.

Gary was predeceased by his parents, Walter A. Hoffman and Dorothea Lucia Gramento Hoffman.

