Branchport— Rosanna Snyder Bates, 80, of Branchport, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at home.

Rosanna was born to Bernard and Margaret (McConnell) Snyder Jan. 20, 1940 in Penn Yan.

Rosanna was a graduate of Hammondsport High School and earned a 2 year Degree thru Corning Community College. She had worked for 36 years at the Prattsburgh Central School District as a secretary, and following retirement as the School tax collector. She also worked as an activities director at Clinton Crest Manor. She also volunteered at the Keuka Comfort Care Home.

She also worked with the Board of Assessment Review for the town of Jerusalem. She was a member of the Pulteney Presbyterian Church, where she enjoyed singing in the church choir.

She had belonged to the Vine City chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star in Hammondsport, where she held offices of Matron, Secretary and Steuben District Deputy in 1980, 2014, 2015 and Assistant Grand Marshall for 2012.

Rosanna is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Norman “Bucky” Bates, sons, Loren (Tammy) James and Steve (Sandra) Bates; grandchildren: Andre (Heather) James, Amanda (Jim) Stockwell Jr. of Phoenix, Ariz., Tabitha (Eric) Densmore, Bradley (Kim) Van Skiver; great-grandchildren, Scott James, Ethan McIntyre, Josh Smith, Ireynd Densmore, and Denver Van Skiver; brother, Gordon (Jane) Snyder of Penn Yan; sister, Sarah (Earl) Mortensen of Sarasota, Fla.; life-long friend, Harriette (Charles) Potter; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents and daughter, Susan L. James.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Keuka Comfort Care or Pulteney Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 72, Pulteney NY 14874. Arraignments by LaMarche Funeral Home.