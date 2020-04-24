Richard Tracy Schrier, age 88, of Bath, NY, died at Atria Senior Living in Houston, TX April 17th.

Richard Tracy Schrier, age 88, of Bath, NY, died at Atria Senior Living in Houston, TX April 17th. He was born April 21st, 1931 in Sayre, PA, the son of former Frank and Leola Schrier of Athens, PA. Richard was a devoted father, instilling the love of life, good health, and happiness into his children and grandchildren. Richard joined the military from high school rising to the rank of Staff Sergeant in the US Air Force, serving in the Korean Conflict. After which he worked in accounting at Eastman Kodak, banking at Security Trust, and retired from the US postal service, Town of Bath, NY. He was a kind gregarious spirit, known by all for his sense of humor and love to socialize and be with friends. He was active in the community while living in Bath, NY, as a member of the Lions Club and Elks Club. He loved being outdoors, playing a card game of Bridge, listening to music, playing the piano, watching the TV show Mash, as well as classic movies starring Clark Gable, Clint Eastwood and John Wayne. He is survived by his four children, Steven (Jean) Schrier of Carthage, NC, James (Cindy) Schrier of Smith Mountain Lake, VA, Thomas (Mary) Schrier, of Missouri City, TX, and Deborah (Gary) Weber of Buffalo, NY; eight grandchildren, Lyndsey, Matthew, Kelly, Colleen, Megan, Christian, Macy, and Natalie; great-grandchildren, Cole, Dean, and Emmett. A military service will be held at the Bath National Cemetery at a date and time to be announced. Condolences may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.