Penn Yan — Ernistine C. Gaylor, 90, of Penn Yan, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020.

Following Ernistine’s wishes, no services will be held.

Ernistine was born June 1, 1929, the daughter of the late Harold and Christina Wayand Seager. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Penn Yan Legion Auxiliary.

Ernistine is survived by two sons, Eric (Janet) Gaylor of Illinois and Kirk (Deborah) Gaylor of Penn Yan; grandchildren, Jennifer, Lindy, Brandon, and Ryan; and great-grandchildren, Latrysia, Joslyn, and Miranda.

She was predeceased by two brothers, Charles and Harold Seager; and best friend, James Schwingle. The Gaylor family would like to say thank you to Carrie Ann and the staff at the Homestead.