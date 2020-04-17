Jean R. Gridley, age 81, of Bradford, NY passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Taylor Health Center.

Jean R. Gridley, age 81, of Bradford, NY passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Taylor Health Center. She was born in Corning, NY September 16, 1938, the daughter of Daniel and Rosamond (Leonard) Travis. Mrs. Gridley attended the Bradford Baptist Church. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially working in her flower gardens, fishing and hunting. She loved her family, friends and cats, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth E. Gridley Sr., step-son Kenneth E. Gridley Jr.; brothers, Herb and Junior Travis and sister Mary Ellen

Winslow.

She is survived by her daughters; Melanie (Scott) Keefer and Kathleen (Tim) Sleve, daughter-in-law, Darlene Gridley; grandchildren, Sarah Gridley, Brent, Tyler and Kirsta Sleve, Zackery, Ryan and Jordan Keefer; great grandchildren, Dawson Sutryk, Ava, Noah and Sebastian Keefer; sisters, Jane Smith and Rae (Dale) Travis, brother-in-law, James Winslow and several nieces and nephews.

Private burial services will be held in the Bradford Cemetery, and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date to be announced. Condolences may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.