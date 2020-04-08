Penn Yan — Arloa Ingram, 89, of Penn Yan, passed away at Strong Memorial Hospital Saturday, April 4, 2020 after recently suffering a stroke.

Due to current circumstances, a celebration of her life will be planned by the family for a future date.

Arloa was born the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth (Wagstaff) Ellis. She was a graduate of the Penn Yan Academy class of 1949. In 1950, she married her love, George “Bud” Ingram, and together they built a family. Upon graduation she went to work as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone Co. When the telephone company changed to dial telephone, she went to work at the Loblaws Grocery Store. After that she worked for Lincoln First Company, later J.P. Morgan Chase, and retired from there in 1990. She continued with her desire to help others, providing home health care for many people until she finally retired in 2019.

Arloa will be remembered for her love of family, God, and those around her. She enjoyed baking, volunteering, visiting with everyone and being active in local politics. She was particularly known for her Lemon Meringue pies, which she faithfully made for suppers at the church she loved and worshiped, Yatesville United Methodist Church.

Arloa is survived by her son, Richard L. (Linda) Ingram and her daughter, Sharon (Wayne) Leach, both of Penn Yan. She is also survived by her grandchildren Leigh Ann (Don) Irwin, Amy (Matt) Butler, Melinda Ingram, Erica (Everett) Hasselstrom, and Kyle (Christie) Leach. She loved to brag and share pictures of her great-grandchildren, Kaeleigh and Emily Nissen; Claire and Jenna Butler; Ethan and Elliott Hasselstrom; and Shiloh, and Maggie Leach.

She is also survived by her brothers, Duane “Skip” (Janelle) Ellis, and Carlton (Margo) Ellis; as well as many nieces and nephews. Arloa is predeceased by George “Bud,” her husband of 55 years, in 2005 and her sister, Barbara Maher.

Donations may be made to: Yatesville United Methodist Church or Keuka Comfort Care Home.

