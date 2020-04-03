BATH - On Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Leonard Ralph Hammond of 6790 State Route 415 in Bath, New York; a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away from cancer at the age of 70 in his home surrounded by his wife and children.

Leonard was born on June 9, 1949, in Bath, New York, to the late Leon Hammond and Esther Isaman. He served in the United States Army as a Specialist 5, where he was stationed both in Germany and Vietnam. For his service in the Vietnam War, he earned a Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Vietnam Campaign Medal.

A lifelong resident of Steuben County, on June 27, 1971, he married Sheila DuVall and raised daughter Amanda and son Joshua. Leonard worked for the New York State Department of Transportation and retired in 2003 after 29 years as a Highway Maintenance Supervisor II.

Leonard had a passion for home projects big and small and was always quick to lend a helping hand to family and friends. Through the years, he and Sheila opened their home to many rescued dogs and cats extending a love for animals to their children. He was known for his quick, dry wit, his love for playing games with his family, and his lifelong friendships. Leonard found true joy when he became a grandfather in February 2015, and will be forever known as "Pops" to his precious Samantha Jean, "Sam E. Bear".

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Sheila (DuVall) Hammond; daughter, Amanda Josey (Chad) of Randolph, New Jersey; son, Joshua Hammond (Kim) of Watertown, New York; granddaughter Samantha Hammond also of Watertown, New York; sister Beverly Frost of Zephyrhills, Florida; sister Janice Cook of Bath; brother, Robert Hammond (Cindy) of Bath; sister Diana Bidlack of Bath; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Leonard was preceded in death by his sister Cindy Overhiser.

Leonard was interred at Grove Cemetery in Bath, New York in a private ceremony on April 4, 2020. There will be a celebration of his life planned for a future date.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA in Bath, New York.

