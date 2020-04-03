Brandy N. Champlain, 35 years old, of Bath, NY, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Brandy N. Champlain, 35 years old, of Bath, NY, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born on August 2, 1984 to Lynette (Russell) and Jerrold Champlain Jr. Brandy attended Bradford Central School and graduated from Campbell-Savona Central School in 2002. Brandy was a hard worker through the years. Brandy was a kind hearted person and would help anyone she could but herself. She was funny, had an infectious smile, and had to have everything matching and perfect. She was a girlie girl that loved her hair perfect and her nails done. She loved four wheeling, riding motorcycles and wasn't afraid to get dirty. She was crazy wild and wasn't afraid to do anything, she would just do it. She would change her own brakes, rotors and hubs on vehicles. Her son will tell you she was a good mother and they loved each other unconditionally and she would not have left this world willingly. She will be greatly missed.

Brandy is survived by her son, Blake Adams, parents, Lynnette and Jerrold Champlain Jr., brother Bradley (Melissa), nieces and nephews, Dalton, Krista & Jade, grandparents, Bettie House and Paul (Karen) Russell, aunts and uncles; Kevin (Sue) Russell, Collette (Joseph) Burg, Fonzarelli (Sheila) DeKay, Everett (VaShonna) DeKay, Jeri Lynn Lee, Dawn Russell(Michael), Flossie (Michael) Stryker, Jeanette (James) Taft, Robert and Michael Champlain, Nathan Hale, Elizabeth (Brian) Ginn and several cousins. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.