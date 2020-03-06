BATH, NY.; Wayne E. Polmanteer, 74, passed away on Friday February 28, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center after a short illness.

BATH, NY.; Wayne E. Polmanteer, 74, passed away on Friday February 28, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center after a short illness. He was born in Bath, NY on December 14, 1945 the son of the late Edward Polmanteer and Lula Eddy Polmanteer.

He graduated from Haverling High School. He was a member of the Bath Elks Club.

He always said he was born and raised in a barn. He ran the family Dairy Farm his whole life.

Wayne was married to Margo for 31 years until she passed away on November 16, 1998.

He was predeceased by his parents and his

loving wife.

He is survived by his 3 children Rhonda (Andy) Dickson, Traci Polmanteer, Jeffrey (Holly) Polmanteer, grandchildren Eric (Joelle) Dickson, Branden Dickson, Michael and Thomas George, Brentley, Jacob, Jenna Polmanteer and great grandchild Kinsleigh.

Wayne’s Celebration of life will be on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 3:00pm at the Bath American

Legion.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Wayne’s Memory to the Corning Dialysis 8 West Pulteney Street Suite 101 Corning, NY 14830-2267.

Arrangements are being handled by Bond-Davis Funeral Home Bath.