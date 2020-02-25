Walla Walla, Wash — Virginia (“Ginny”) Pond Reed, age 79, passed away peacefully January 17, 2020 at home in Walla Walla, Washington with her two children by her side.

A memorial service was held Feb. 15 in San Diego. Donations can be made in Ginny’s name to the Keuka Comfort Care Home.

Virginia Ann Pond was born in Penn Yan Sept. 25, 1940 and attended Penn Yan Academy, graduating in 1958. While at Penn Yan Academy she was a cheerleader and a member of Honor Society. She then attended Bucknell University for four years, where she was a member of Tri Delta Sorority. She graduated from Bucknell in 1962 with a degree in biology, following which she taught junior high and high school science for a number of years in New Jersey, New York, and San Diego. Ginny moved to San Diego in 1975 and raised her family there, going back to school in the 1980’s to obtain her Master’s Degree in counseling from the University of San Diego. She then served as a junior high and high school guidance counselor in the San Diego Unified School District from 1986 until her retirement in 2005.

During retirement, she enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren, trips to Europe, volunteering and attending San Diego Symphony concerts. In 2016, she moved to Walla Walla, Wash., where her son and his family reside

Virginia was preceded in death by her father, Edward L. Pond, teacher, football, baseball and basketball coach at Penn Yan Academy between the years 1933 and 1955, and her mother, Elsie Pond, English teacher at Penn Yan Academy from 1925 to 1935 and again from 1954 to 1962; sister-in-law Kathryn Pawlowski Pond; and brother-in-law William S. Craugh.

She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth and son-in-law Mark of San Diego, Calif.; son Andrew and daughter-in-law Amy of Walla Walla, Wash. and grandchildren, Finley, Lauren, Basil, Brynn and Julian; as well as brother, William Pond of Topsham, Maine; sister Suzanne Craugh of Basking Ridge, N.J.; sister, Kathryn Cadman (and husband Tony) of Valatie, N.Y.; cousin, Richard Pond (and wife Karen) of Fairbanks, Alaska; nieces and nephews residing on both coasts, and former husband, Richard E. Reed, formerly of Penn Yan, and currently of San Diego, Calif.