Penn Yan

Anna Browne Jenner, 86, passed peacefully Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Penn Yan Manor Nursing home.

In respect to Anna’s wishes there will be no calling hours or service.

She lived an interesting, active, and productive life. Because her father was in the RAF, Anna was born in Egypt and raised in England during WWII. After the war, she met and married Edward Jenner Sr., an officer stationed in England.

She was active in British theater before immigrating to the Finger Lakes region of New York where they raised a family at their homestead on Seneca Lake.

She spent her free time walking, swimming, and reading.

She was a talented visual artist, writer, and avid gardener, but most of all she was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Dearly missed will be the infinite conversations over tea and cookies, wine and cheese, or as the candles burned down long after the dinner dishes were cleared. Passionate about writing, Anna wrote for the stage, radio, and published two novels, the second she finished in 2019.

Anna is survived by her sister, Julia Browne Jackson of Philadelphia; her children, Edward Jenner Jr., Peter (Gail) Jenner, Susan Jenner, and Madilienne (Johnny) Adams, and her extra son, Craig Horning: her grandchildren, Michael (Kirsten) Champlin, Lynn (Jonathan) Erario, Frank (Tegan) Jenner, Frank (Susan) Johnson, Craig (Gayle) Johnson, and five great-grandchildren, Chloe, Olivia, Alexandra, Lucas and Eli.

