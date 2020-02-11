Bath

Donald Victor Dupree Jr. 72, of Bath, died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at home, his loving wife by his side.

Calling hours are 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb.15, at LaMarche Funeral Home, 35 Main St., Hammondsport. Services will be held there at the conclusion of calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the humane society of your choice.

Don was born on Dec. 5, 1947 in Saranac Lake. He graduated from SUNY Delhi and Bryant University with a degree in business administration. He retired from Parts Plus in Penn Yan.

Don married the love of his life, Andrea Newell, on Aug. 2, 1969. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past summer, where they renewed their vows at a ceremony officiated by their son, Brendon, and witnessed by closest family and friends.

Don was proud of his heritage and his legacy. His tales – some of them tall — of growing up in his beloved Adirondacks and raising his boys in the Finger Lakes will be remembered for generations. He loved to sit by the campfire and appreciated a glass of good rye whiskey. He was a Civil War history buff, an avid hunter and dog lover. Family was his greatest love and source of pride.

Survivors include his wife Andrea Dupree, of Bath; sons, Adam (Stella) DuPree of Corning, Mark (Bonnie) Dupree of Penn Yan, Brendon (Erica) Dupree of West Chazy; grandchildren, Patrick DuPree, Jordan Dupree, Garrett Dupree, Kelly DuPree, Kendyll DuPree, Thomas Dupree and Elizabeth Dupree; step-grandchildren, Quinn Hale, Zoe Morales and Reece Trombley; a nephew, Charles Worden; a niece, Samantha Heil; a great-nephew, Joshua Worden; an aunt, Elizabeth Doyle; special friends Alan and Lucky Turner; his dogs, Frank and Margaret, and numerous cousins.

He was predeceased by his mother and father, Vivian and Donald ‘Ducker’ Dupree; stepmother, Beverly Dupree; a sister, Judith Worden.