Penn Yan

Anthony Pizzenti, 90, of Penn Yan, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home.

Friends and family may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at St. Michael’s Church, Liberty St., Penn Yan where a memorial Mass celebrating his life will follow at 11 a.m. Internment will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Penn Yan.

Anthony was born in Penn Yan, April 17, 1929, the son of the late Rocco and Elizabeth Arcari Pezzente. He attended St. Michael’s School and graduated from Penn Yan Academy. Anthony also attended the Rochester Business Institute. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and following his service then worked for Penn Yan Boats. Anthony retired in 1980 at the age of 50. He enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his grandchildren.

Anthony is survived by his daughter, Toni (Jeffrey) Johnson; son, Don (Gwen) Pizzenti; grandchildren Erin, Nathan, Zachary and Alyssa; and his sister and brother-in-law, Mary (Bill) Morich.

In addition to his parents, Anthony was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Donna Pizzenti June 22, 2013.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Anthony’s memory to the Penn Yan Manor, 655 N. Liberty St., Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527 or to St. Michael’s Church, 210 Keuka St., Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527. Cherished memories and condolences may be shared with the Pizzenti family at www.townsendwoodzinger.com