Thomas F. Thorpe II, age 67, of Bath, NY, died Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Taylor Health Center. He was born January 16, 1953 in Laurel, Maryland, the son of Thomas F. and Ellen Thorpe. Mr. Thorpe was retired from Bath, Electric, Gas and Water Systems, where he worked as a waste water treatment operator. He was a member of the Cohocton Valley Turkey Federation, Bath B.P.O.E. 1547, Charles E. Wescott American Legion Post 173,and the Masons. He was a lifetime member of the NRA. He was predeceased by his wife of 33 years Kathryn Thorpe, his parents, mother-in-law, Virginia Hann, brother-in-law, Frank Royce and nephews, Zachary Hann and Isaac Royce. He is survived by his beloved children, Thomas (Terra) F. Thorpe III and Amanda (Joshua) Wakeman; six grandchildren, Dominica, Mariah, Adam, Thomas IV, Kathryn and Katelynn; siblings, Linda Thorpe, twin brother James (Linda) Thorpe, Cindy Royce and Franny Thorpe, brother-in-law Michael (Carrie) Hann, sister-in-law, Nancy Hann, father-in-law, Melvin Hann, life long best friend Bobby Whitehead and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday February 8, 2020 at Fagan’s Funeral Home in Bath from 3:00-5:00 pm with a memorial service to follow at 5:00 PM.