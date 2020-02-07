Hazel White, age 94, of Savona passed away on February 4th at her daughter's home in Hackettstown, NJ.

She was born near Montgomery, Alabama, in 1925. She met and married Lester (Speed) White of Savona, who was stationed at Maxwell Field in Montgomery and they relocated to Savona after Lester’s discharge from the Army.

Hazel worked at Westinghouse and Philips for 31 years and retired in 1983.

She is survived by two children. Edna Burton of Hackettstown, NJ and Charles (Chuck) and Roxanne White of Campbell, as well as a loving and caring former daughter-in-law, Teri White of Bath.

Hazel is also survived by four grandchildren: Tina (Mike) Sloane of Hackettstown; Becky Burton of Hackettstown; Charlie (Sherri) White of Corning, and Dr. Renee (Andy) Stallings of Missouri. She is also survived by Renee’s father, John Swackhammer of Texas.

She leaves behind loving great grandchildren, Stephanie Sloane, Dominic Petrucelli, and Colton Wells and a great great granddaughter, Bailey Sloane all from New Jersey, as well as Samantha and, Sydney White, of Corning; Dylan, Jayden and Brodyn White of Painted Post, and Asleigh Clark and great granddaughter, Addison from Connecticut. She also leaves behind her adored great grandchildren in Missouri, Reagan Marie and Jackson Cooper

Stallings.

Hazel is also survived by a very special friend of 40 years, Kathy Charles of Campbell, who has been her ray of sunshine and consistent support during their frequent visits.

Hazel is predeceased by her loving husband, Lester, who passed in 1997. She is also predeceased by her cherished son, Rick (2006) and daughter, Linda Swackhammer of Texas (2008); Son-in-law, James Burton (2015) of New Jersey, grandson, Danny White (2016) Canandaguia and great granddaughter, Julia Wells (2019) Mine Hill, NJ.

Per her wishes, there will be no service.

Visitation and luncheon will be held at The Campbell Legion, on Saturday, February 15th from 12-4pm.

Memorial contributions, in Hazel’s memory, may be made to St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, 575 Woodland Avenue, Box 159, Morristown, NJ 07960.