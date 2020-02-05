DANSVILLE — Graham Bennett Frazer, 73, passed away early Thursday evening, Jan. 30, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Rochester on May 24, 1946, the son of the late Willard and Esther (Graham) Frazer. He was also predeceased by his daughter, Heather Frazer Boyum.

On June 22, 1968, he was married to Candace “Candy” Packard Frazer, who survives.

Graham graduated from Caledonia High School in 1964 and continued his education at Hamilton College, graduating in 1968 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. Upon graduation he joined the United States Air Force where he obtained the rank of Captain.

In 1972 upon his return from service, he and Candy made Dansville their home and Graham began his career at the family business, Dansville Chrysler Dodge Jeep. During their years here Graham was a member of the Dansville Presbyterian Church, the Dansville Pilots Association, Dansville Lions Club, the Daniel Goho Post #87 of The American Legion, and a past member of the Village of Dansville and Town of Sparta Planning Board. Graham loved his time at “the dealership” and his extended family of customers and coworkers. During his tenure at Dansville Chrysler Graham served as President of the Dodge, Chrysler and Plymouth Advertising Association and was a member of the National Dealer Council.

Upon his retirement he spent countless hours volunteering at Noyes Memorial Hospital where he served on numerous committees and as chairperson of the Hospital Board from 2017 to 2019. In 2016 he was presented with the Presidential Volunteer Service award. His total volunteer hours are recorded at over 8,000. “Bob” as he was known to many of the staff found a second home as an honorary member of the Engineering department. No job was too large for Bob and if it involved travel time all the better!

Graham never gave up his love of flying. Whether flying a T-37 Tweet or T-38 Talon during his time in the Air Force, or his Piper Saratoga out of his home field, KDSV, in Dansville, his love of the sky never wavered. He also loved spending time at his lake house in Canada, building cedar strip canoes, model airplanes and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his dear wife, Candy; two sons, Graham (Barb) Frazer of West Sparta, Bill (Mel) Frazer of Lake Placid; grandchildren, Graham, Ryan and Ella Frazer and Maddie Frazer, and Frazer and Paige Boyum; a brother in-law, William (Shari) Packard of Scottsbluff, Neb.; and his beloved dog, Cady.

Friends may call Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hindle Funeral Home Inc. 271 Main St., Dansville, N.Y. A memorial service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Dansville Presbyterian Church, 3 School St. Interment will be later in Greenmount Cemetery Dansville. Online remembrances may be left at HindleFuneralHome.com

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Noyes Health Foundation or the Livingston County Hospice.