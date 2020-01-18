Penn Yan — William “$Bill” Denison, 79, passed away at home with family Sunday, January 12, 2020.

Per Bill’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral. There will be a celebration of life on March 29 at the Penn Yan Elks Club. Memorial contributions may be made to : Keuka Comfort Care Home 35 Rt. 54 Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527.

Bill was born and raised in Penn Yan on Nov. 9, 1940, the son of Howard and Mildred (Bailey) Denison. He was a 1958 graduate of Penn Yan Academy. He was employed at the Veterans Affair Hospital in Canandaigua for 32 years.

In 1995 he started working at the Penn Yan Elks Club as a part-time bartender. He retired from there Dec. 31, 2015.

Bill was predeceased by his parents and brother-in-law, George Johnson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Patricia (Johnson) Denison, sister Barbara (Carrol) Wilson; son, Michael Denison; daughter, Deborah (Denison) Johnson; beloved grandchildren Derik (Amber), Dakota, and Amber Denison; Ashleigh, Travis (Chemeron), and Brooke Johnson; nine great-grandchildren; sisters in law, Caroline Johnson, of Florida, and Paulette (Don) DeVita, of Maryland; aunt Margaret Rogers; many nieces and nephews; many friends; and his fury friend Baloo.