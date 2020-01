Vicki L. Hedden born December 11, 1953 to the late Robert and Janet (Stone) Dolliver, died January 8, 2020.

Bath – Vicki L. Hedden born December 11, 1953 to the late Robert and Janet (Stone) Dolliver, died January 8, 2020. She is survived by sons Aaron (Kim) Hedden, Matthew (Allison Bednarski) Hedden and daughter Lisa Smith. Sisters Debbie (Edwin) Loucks, Bobbie (Robin) Havens, Laurie (Michael) Cragg and Jamie (Mohab) Suliman. Grandchildren Brenna, Alex, Ben and Cassadee. Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces and

nephews.

A celebration of life was held Saturday, January 11, 2020.