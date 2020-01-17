Maude O'Dell Kidd Lyke was the first born to Rufus and Lena Tudor Kidd on April 24th, 1936 in Richmond Virginia.

Maude O’Dell Kidd Lyke was the first born to Rufus and Lena Tudor Kidd on April 24th, 1936 in Richmond Virginia. She passed into eternity on January 10, 2020 due to years of smoking. She graduated from high school in LaCrosse Virginia in 1953 and shortly thereafter entered St. Lukes Hospital School of Nursing in Richmond. During this time, she met her husband, Edward “Pete” Lyke of Bath, NY and they were married in 1956 after completion of nursing school. He predeceased her in 1996. Dell was a Registered Nurse for 25 years, working in several hospitals in North Carolina, Louisiana and New York before settling in at Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital where she was a nursing supervisor for many years. She then went to school in Syracuse NY to become a Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant. She retired in 2009 after working with Dr. Carol Holobinko and Finger Lakes Internist, Bath NY for 20 years. Dell was a past member in good standing of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and New York State Society of Physician Assistants.

Dell had many loves in her full and very blessed life such as watching her children grow and become law abiding and successful citizens, watching her grandchildren grow and excel in academics and sports. She was their biggest fan! She was so happy when one of her grandchildren surpassed all expectations after starting life on such a rocky road. She loved people and always said there was some good in everybody; maybe you’d have to look for it a little harder sometimes.

Dell loved to travel and did so extensively. Her annual road trip with her daughter Sue was a highlight; anticipated from year to year in her later years. She loved music of all kinds, but her favorite was Rock and Roll. At any given time, you could hear Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis and Kid Rock “cranked up” when she was home….and she loved to dance! She loved animals, birds, butterflies, etc. She enjoyed going out to eat with family and friends; she was a member of the lunch crowd “Golden Oldies” as well as the breakfast group “The Jail Gang”.

However, nothing exceeded her love for her family and her pride in each and every one of them and the many happy hours spent with them. This was the epitome of family and their love for each other.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her father, mother, stepmother, many in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, two nieces, three nephews and several close friends.

Dell is survived by her sisters, Marie Zervakis and Gloria Kidd, both of LaCrosse, VA. Also a sister, Lena Brennan whose whereabouts are unknown. Her precious children Don Lyke (Fred Brown) of Rochester, NY, Susan Nelson (Scott) of Victor, NY, John Lyke of Savona NY, Karen Lyke (Julie), Pete Lyke (Lisa) and Robin Gelder, all of Bath, NY. Grandchildren, Jessica (Josh) Jones of Florida, Alyssa Lyke (Joshua Janiak) of New York City, Sean Lyke of Denver, CO, Serena and Travis Schutz (Mika Brouillette) of Victor, NY, Hannah (Aric) Brown of Colorado Springs, CO and Megan Lyke (Trenton LaBarr) of Savona, NY. Great Grandchildren: Ella, Landen and Brayden Jones of Florida, nieces, nephews, distant relatives and a host of friends.

Per Dell’s wishes, no sad service! There will be a celebration of life at Pete and Lisa’s home with food, drinks and a good time on April 26, 2020.

Bond-Davis Funeral Home has been entrusted with her final care. Her ashes will be buried beside her husband’s in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Hammondsport, NY at the convenience of her family. Those wishing may make contributions to Paradise Gardens, Animal Haven at 598 Kent Hill Road, in Woodhull, NY.