BATH: Deborah Lynn Alderman Wilson, 64, of Bath, New York went home to be with her Lord, January 14, 2020.

Debbie was born in Bath, NY on April 18, 1955, the daughter of Floyd and Dorotha (Petteys) Alderman. Besides her parents, Debbie was predeceased by a daughter, Elizabeth Rose Wilson, two brothers Brian and Gerald Alderman and a sister Jean Pauling.

She is survived by her husband and high-school sweetheart, Phillip of 46 years as well as their sons, Daniel (Sarah Guthrie) and Matthew (Estella Erskine) Wilson, grandchildren, Terah, Danae and Rianna Wilson of Bath, and Hannah, Olivia, Emily, Jaron and Joel Wilson of Haymarket, VA, sisters Caroline (Lloyd) Prentice of Scottsville, Patricia (Robert-D) Krein of West Union, SC, brothers Richard (Geraldine-D) Alderman of Brooksville, FL and Bruce (Erin) Alderman of Wallace.

Debbie is also survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Lavern (Patricia) Wilson of Bath, Richard (Dawn) Wilson of Bath, Robert (Joan) Wilson of Bath, Delores (John) Bixby of Corning and Mary Ann (David) McRae of Avoca, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Debbie graduated from Avoca Central School in 1973. She was active at the Buena Vista Wesleyan Church for 45 years. She taught a Sunday School class for College-aged students and started a program that sent care packages to young people in college. She was involved with the Wednesday night Clubhouse program and headed it up for several years. She also helped with Vacation Bible School and taught Bible studies in her home. After the death of her daughter Elizabeth, she along with her husband Phil and Bible study friends started the Elizabeth Rose Ministry. This ministry serves women and children who have escaped abusive situations, by helping them set up a safe home apart from their abusers.

Debbie had several occupations during her life including driving a feeder bus route for the Avoca Central School system, a rural mail carrier and clerk at the Avoca Post Office. She retired as Postmaster in Avoca in 2017.

Debbie loved entertaining, gardening, shopping at garage sales and thrift stores, playing games, decorating her home and visiting their Florida home with Phil. Debbie was a wife, mother, homemaker and community supporter but her most cherished role was Grandma. During her entire life, Debbie served and loved her family, church and everyone around her because she knew she was loved by her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ.

The family received friends from 5-8 pm Friday and 2-4 pm Saturday at the Buena Vista Wesleyan Church, Cty. Rte. 69 Canisteo, where funeral and committal services took place immediately following calling hours Saturday at 4:00 pm. Burial will be in Fair View Cemetery in Towelsville.

In lieu of flowers, Debbie requested that gifts may be made to the Elizabeth Rose Ministry @elizabethroseministry.org or mailed to Elizabeth Rose Ministry c/o Ashely Sick, 5272 Water’s Road, Campbell, NY 14821.

Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo.

