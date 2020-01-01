Penn Yan — Judy Ann Cornelius, 68, of Penn Yan, formerly of Dundee, passed away Saturday December 28, 2019 at the Homestead in Penn Yan.

Friends are invited to call from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday Jan. 6, 2020 at the Weldon Funeral Home 102 E. Main St. Penn Yan, where a memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. with Lay Pastor Lew Ann Giles officiating. Inurnment will be in Lakeview Cemetery in the spring.

Those wishing may make memorial contributions to the American Parkinson Disease Assoc., 60 Bay Street, Staten Island, N.Y. 10301 or the Humane Society of Yates County, P.O. Box 12, Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527.

Judy was born Jan. 18, 1951 in Penn Yan, one of three daughters of the late John H. and Korleen B. (Calhoun) Joyce. She graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1969. On April 2, 1977 she married the late Donald L. Cornelius Jr., who passed away Sept. 28, 2013. A lifelong area resident Judy was a former Bus Driver for the Penn Yan School District.

In her spare time, she enjoyed baking, especially banana bread and fudge; she loved shopping, plants, and catching up on the latest gossip. But everyone who knew her always knew that a “Reeses Peanut Butter Cup” was the way to her heart.

She loved having her kids and grandkids around. She loved to just watch them playing, and being children. She found a way to laugh and enjoy them all even though she was sick.

She will be missed by her son, Mark A. (Sharise) Shermer of Penn Yan; two daughters, Alicia A. (Holger Muehlhans) Shermer of Conway, S.C., and Randi L. (Michael) Bergstresser also of Penn Yan; four grandchildren, Amber (Jason) Cowen, Kaley (Phil Hanlin) Bergstresser, Kyle Bergstresser, and Sam Muehlhans; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Janet (Bill Sergent) Joyce of Stanley, and Janine Perry of Penn Yan; mother-in-law Faye Cornelius of Bradford, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews.