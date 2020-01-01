Penn Yan — David H. Goodsell, 66, of Penn Yan, died peacefully, surrounded by family on December 29, 2019, following a courageous five-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

David was born in Penn Yan to the late Kenneth and Marilyn Goodsell March 8, 1953. He graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1971 and SUNY Morrisville in 1973. On July 12, 1975, he married the love of his life, Jewel Hartman of Dansville. Over the span of his 40-year career with Goulds Pumps (ITT), Dave traveled extensively worldwide as a well-respected and knowledgeable field service engineer. He was a member of the Benton Fire Department for more than 40 years and served as chief from 1997 to 1999. He played an instrumental role in the acquisition and restoration of the Department’s first fire truck, a 1940 Pirsch. In his shop, he enjoyed restoring classic cars and sharing this passion with his sons.

David is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Jewel; sons, Kenneth of Farmington, Charles (Colleen) of Buffalo, and Joseph (Louisa) of Ithaca; sisters Holly Goodsell, Tami Marchionda (Bill), and Sandi Brennan (Kim), all of Penn Yan; grandchildren Norah, Jillian, Audrey, and Liam; several nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and colleagues. He touched all our lives in profound and meaningful ways. We will miss him dearly.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s with the Rev. Lori Nickoloff officiating Saturday, Jan. 4. Interment will follow at Benton Cemetery on Havens Corners Road, Benton Center. A celebration of life luncheon will be held at the Benton Fire Department following interment.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Benton Fire Department and Keuka Comfort Care Home. Arrangements are with the Townsend-Wood & Zinger Funeral Home, 201 E. Elm St., Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527