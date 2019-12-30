Janet E. Baroody, 82, of Bath, NY, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness.

Janet E. Baroody, 82, of Bath, NY, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness. She was born December 2, 1937 in Turtle Creek, PA to Clarence and Kathleen Clark. She married her high school sweetheart, Joseph Baroody on June 22, 1957, and enjoyed 62 years of marriage.

Janet retired from Pleasant Valley Wine Company after a long career as a secretary. She filled her retirement years with close watch on her growing family, taking note of each sporting event, honor roll and any award of achievement. An avid Yankee fan, listening to the games brought her (mostly) joy after she lost her eyesight.

Janet is survived by her husband, Joseph, and her brother, Robert (Teresa) Clark of Clearwater, FL, and two sons, Joseph (Patricia) and Jeffrey (Shari), both of Bath. Grandchildren include Jessica (Nick) Plumley of Carlisle, PA, Jeffrey Baroody and Thomas (Holly) Baroody, both of Bath. Also, Katelyn Baroody of Oneonta, NY and Matthew Baroody of Rochester, NY. Janet had 5 great grandchildren, Emily and Cameron Plumley of Carlisle, PA, Xavier Baroody, Bath and Lucas and Hailey Baroody also of Bath. She had many beloved nieces and nephews, all proclaimed to be her favorite when they were present!

Family and friends will be welcomed at Fagan’s Funeral home on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 12-2 pm and 4-6 pm with funeral service immediately following at 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janet’s memory may be made to: National Library Service, Library of Congress, 101 Independence Ave SE, LM-613, Washington DC 20540-9130 or a charity of one’s choice.