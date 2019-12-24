Modesto, Calif.

Richard C. Hatch, MD died November 21, 2019.

A private memorial to be scheduled at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery on his behalf.

Dick was born March 4, 1934 in Penn Yan, New York. He attended Penn Yan Academy where he played basketball and baseball, graduating in 1952. He graduated from the University of Buffalo in 1956 and University of Buffalo Medical School in 1961. He interned at St. Lukes Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio from 1961-1962.

Dick was in the army stationed at Fort Gordon, Ga., where he served as an officer in preventative medicine from 1962-1964. From 1964-1966, Dick was a Resident Physician at Scenic General Hospital in Modesto, California, where he met the love of his life, Noella Emond. They were married in 1966 and Dick joined a medical group in Modesto as a family doctor, where he practiced medicine from 1966-1992.

After retiring in 1992 Dick & Noella traveled extensively, visiting many European countries, China, Japan, Africa, Australia, New Zealand and South America. When not traveling, they divided their time between Modesto and Montreal where Noella had family.

Dick loved baseball, basketball, and football, and spent many hours enjoying his favorite teams either in the stadium or watching them in his den.

Dick was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years and his parents, Dr. Glenn and Beatrice Hatch. He is survived by his nephew, Pierre Curtice; his niece, Mimi Ladine and her son, Brett who faithfully watched over Dick’s care his last years. Also, he is survived by his sister, Bette Love, and her husband, David, of Tully; his brother, Peter and wife, Lois of North Liberty, Iowa, and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

Cremation services through Franklin & Downs. Remembrances may be made to: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I Street, Modesto, CA. 95354, or the University of Buffalo, 503 Capen Hall, Buffalo, N.Y. 14260.