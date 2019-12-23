Dundee

Amelia A. Woodruff, 91, of Lakemont, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Keuka Comfort Care Home, in Penn Yan.

Friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday Jan. 6, 2020 in the Link at St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church 905 North Decatur, Watkins Glen, where a Memorial Mass will follow at 11 a.m. with Father Steven Lape officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Amelia was born Aug. 7, 1928 in Mexico City, the daughter of Joseph and Natalia (Ayona) Pina. After graduating from high school, she attended a Music Conservatory for five years, graduated with diploma and became an accomplished professional singer for over 30 years, traveling throughout Central, South, and North America, including the states of California, Arizona, and Texas. In Oct. of 1970, she married the late Harold L. Woodruff, who passed away Aug. 12, 1988. Aside from her musical prowess, Amelia was an avid gardener vastly studying and vigorously planting a wide range of trees, shrubs and flowers on her property. As a person she had many attributes. She was intelligent, strong, courageous, wise, cheerful, kind, loving, generous, and was well-liked.

Mrs. Woodruff was a devoted member of St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church.

She is loved and will be dearly missed by her son, Chris T. Woodruff, with whom she made her home. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Joaquim Pina in 2002.

