Margaret “Pegge” VanBuren passed away peacefully November 19, 2019 at the age of 93 with her loving family at her side.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Lakeview Cemetery in Penn Yan.

Pegge was born in Penn Yan, and was the daughter of Mildred and William Hyna. She was devoted to her family and touched the lives of all those she knew.

She is survived by her children, Craig VanBuren and Chris (Kurt) Kubli, grandchildren, KC (Melissa) Kubli and Kara Kubli, nieces, Judy (Sammy) Terpolilli, Holly (Dick) Lafler, and cousin, Kenneth (Maude) Hall.

She was predeceased by her sister, Betty Hyna Miller and former husband, Gerald (Jake) VanBuren.

Please visit weldonfuneralhome.com to share your condolences. In Pegge’s memory, donations may be made to Monroe Community Hospital and the Yates County Humane Society.