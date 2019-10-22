Sharen Lea Gottshall, 76, of Penn Yan died Monday, October 14, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Honoring her wishes, there will be no prior calling hours. A Celebration of her life will be at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sharen’s name to the Yates-Ontario County Hospice, Yates County Meals on Wheels, or the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.

Sharen was born March 9, 1943, in Union City; the daughter of the late Loretta (Pecka) and William Cron. In 1960 she married the late Richard D. Gottshall, who died April 8, 2009.

Sharen retired as a Family Care provider for the Newark Developmental Center. Sharen had many joys in life; although being stricken with MS in her 20’s, this never slowed her determination to keep going. When she was able to, she loved gardening, painting, sewing and crafting.

Sharen was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them.

She is loved and will be forever missed by her four sons and their families whom she adored: sons, Richard (Judy) Gottshall, John E. (Theresa) Gottshall, Scott Gottshall all of Penn Yan, and Shannen (Crystal) Gottshall of Valdosta, Ga.; 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; two twin sisters, Francine (Louie) Garner, and Frances (Chuck) Saunders both of Pennsylvania; several nieces, nephews cousins; and her forever “Best Friend and Partner in Crime” Sandy Fey of Jasper.

Sharen was predeceased by her husband, Richard Gottshall; one brother, James Cron; two sisters, Loretta Parker and Darla Polak.

