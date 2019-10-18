DANSVILLE — Doris Mary Bacon, 90, passed away late Sunday evening October 6, 2019, at the Ira Davenport Skilled Nursing Facility following a long illness.

She was born in Passaic, New Jersey, on June 9, 1929, the daughter of the late Claud and Mary (Kernaghan) Schirmer. She was predeceased by her husbands Edward Bacon, and Dr. John Bacon and her sister, Claudette.

Doris was an avid reader, she loved to keep up with the news, she liked to bake, and she was known for her spotless home. Those in the family were suspicious that she was the inspiration for June Cleaver. Doris never missed an opportunity to go shopping with her sister Claudette and her best friend Marjorie.

She had a terrific wit, and tended to look for the humor in things. Several years after her first husband, Edward, passed away, Doris married his brother John. When announcing this decision, she effused that she wouldn’t have to change her name, and all the relatives stayed the same. She was always a very practical woman. Doris worked as a dental hygienist for many years in Dansville and was well known, if slightly feared, by many of the town’s residents.

She is survived by her children, Chris (Valerie Pollay) Bacon of Hammondsport, and Thomas Bacon of Arlington VA, her sister, Barbara LaShomb of TX, and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on October 11,2019 11:00am at the St. Mary’s Church of Dansville, 43 Elizabeth St. Dansville, NY. 14437.Arrangements are by the Hindle Funeral Home, Inc. 271 Main St., Dansville. Online remembrances may be left at HindleFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Holy Family Catholic Community 206 Fremont St. Wayland, NY 14437, or the Alzheimer’s Association 435 East Henrietta Rd. Rochester, NY. 14620