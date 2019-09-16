Hilda Lucille Williams Ingram passed away September 11, 2019, at the Keuka Comfort Care Home in Penn Yan.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Weldon Funeral Home, 102 East Main St. Penn Yan. A memorial service will be held at the Benton Center United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

Hilda was born July 16, 1920, the daughter of Roy Dwight and Myrtle Wayand Jones Williams. She graduated from Middlesex High School and Geneseo State Teacher’s College. She taught mostly first grade at Dundee Central School, Stanley and Penn Yan Central School for 30 years, retiring in 1979.

She and her husband, Charles, were married Sept. 5, 1943 in the Middlesex Methodist Church. After his four years tour of duty in WWII they owned and operated a dairy and vegetable crop farm in Benton for many years. After retiring from teaching, she enjoyed quilting, having made 49 queen size quilts, many baby quilts and Christmas tree skirt quilts. She also made 50 quilt tops for the ‘Christmas for the Needy’ program in Penn Yan. She dearly enjoyed bridge and playing with her bridge friends three days a week. Her last and most appreciated hobby was making 250 birthday cards every year for friends and relatives.

She was a member of the Benton United Methodist Church; the Yates County Retired Educators, having served as an officer for 30 years; the Women of the Moose; Penn Yan Area Women’s Club; and a life member of the two historical groups, Middlesex Heritage group and the Yates County Genealogy Society.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Charles (Sept. 5, 2005), a sister, Norma Porrey (February 1977), and a son-in-law, James H. Callahan (December 2011).

She is survived by her two children: daughter Linda Callahan; and son, David (Gail) Ingram; three grandchildren, Jason (Becky) Ingram, Rachel (Toby) Montgomery, Luke (Sarah) Ingram, eight great-grandchildren: Jack and Lauren Ingram, Linus and Ralph Ingram, and Ellie, Thomas, Henry, and Seth Montgomery; a sister, Viola Harken of Iowa; and 11 nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Benton Center United Methodist Church, c/o Melissa Stuart, 2625 Bath Road, Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527; the Benton Center Firemens’ Auxiliary c/o Ginger Bell 698 North Flat St., Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527, or the Keuka Comfort Care Home, P.O Box 107, Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527.