Ira Howard Abramovitz, 63, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Arc of Yates, 235 North Ave. Penn Yan. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ira’s name to The Arc of Yates, 235 North Ave., Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527.

Ira was born June 30, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio to Morris & Mabel (Bradlin) Abramovitz. He was the middle brother between two loving sisters. Ira loved animals, especially the dogs he grew up with and most recently his beloved cat, Honey. He enjoyed playing slot machines, a good family game of 500 rummy, word searches, old TV series, 60s rock and roll, and especially being “Uncle Ira.” Ira will be remembered for his witty jokes and his big smile while greeting everyone with “How’s it going?”

Ira is preceeded in death by parents, Mabel and Morris Abramovitz. He is survived by his sisters, Susan and Beth Abramovitz (David Maywhoor), both of Ohio; niece and nephew, Leah and Alex Walkowski (Kelsey); the staff and friends at Serenity House; and special friends, George Jensen and Jesse Learn.

