Amy J. Daines, 62, died August 13, 2019, at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham. A Memorial Service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Nettle Valley Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Canandaigua Emergency Squad, 133 N. Pearl St. Canandaigua, N.Y. 14424.

Amy was born on May 31, 1957, in Penn Yan. She was the daughter of Marlene Daines and the late Leon Daines. Amy graduated from Marcus Whitman High School, Class of 1975. She attended Keuka College. Amy worked for Mobil/Tenneco Chemical for several years. She served as the Commissioner of the Yates County Republican Party Committee for 10 years. Amy also was a clerk for Hayes Auctions. She was a member of the Yates County Fire Auxiliary.

Amy enjoyed flower gardens and dinner with friends. She touched everyone she knew with her kindness, graciousness and a keen sense of humor. She was a stickler to detail as evidenced by any job she tackled. But most of all Amy should be remembered for her great capacity to love.

Amy is survived by her companion of 28 years, Stacey Shay; mother, Marlene (Dick Parsons) Daines; brothers, John (Maggie) Daines and Joe Daines; nieces, Tina Pratt and Lisa (Gary) Clark; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and her dogs, Snoopy and Dora.

Amy is predeceased by her father, Leon Daines; and sister-in-law, Paula Daines.

