Leo J. DelRossa, Jr., 76, of Penn Yan, died Friday evening, July 12, 2019, at Hildebrandt Hospice Care in Rochester.

At Leo’s request, there will be no calling hours. A “Celebration of Life” will be held Saturday, Aug. 3 at 3 p.m. at the Himrod Field and Stream Conservation Club, 770 Rice Road, Himrod. Friends and family can gather there to share stories and reminisce, while enjoying food and drink in a casual outdoor setting.

Born in Penn Yan on December 2, 1942, he was the son of Leo and Rose (Ribble) DelRossa.

Leo grew up in Dresden, and was a graduate of Penn Yan Academy. He had resided in Penn Yan since the age of 19.

At a very young age, Leo began working for his father at DelRossa Ford Tractor & Implement in Penn Yan. He was active in the family business for his entire life, managing DelRossa Ford—later Torrey Auto—in Dresden for 45 years. Leo was an award-winning mechanic and sales representative. He trained for, practiced, and mastered every aspect of the business including service calls, sales, mechanical service and repairs, accounting, and facility maintenance. Customer service was natural to this man who was loved by so many.

Leo attended St. Michael’s Church in Penn Yan. He was a member of the American Legion and many clubs, including the Elks, Moose, Duck Hunters, Penn Yan Hunting, and Himrod Field and Stream Conservation.

Leo was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an excellent cook. He also enjoyed working in his vegetable garden. Leo was famously generous towards family, friends, and customers—and sometimes for complete strangers in need—there was no kindness that Leo would not do. To be touched by Leo’s unselfishness was to feel the Holy Spirit in action.

Surviving are his father, Leo J. DelRossa of Dresden; his longtime companion, Carol O’Keane of Rochester; a son, Leo J. “Skip” (Cindy Thompson) DelRossa, III; daughters, Lena (John) McDermott of Hornell, and Christina DelRossa of Dundee; brothers Alan (Joyce) DelRossa of Dresden, Erwin “Rocky” (Ginny Robinson) DelRossa of North Rose, Jeff (Mary) DelRossa of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Michael (Braedy) DelRossa of Geneva; sisters, Betty (Jerry) Masters of Geneva, Michelle “Mikki” (Eric) Sheldon of Dresden, Myra (Rick) Adsitt of Geneva, Dale Wood of Penn Yan, and Marcia (Tim) Gunkler of Penn Yan; grandchildren Britni (Jacob) Wilmot, Devon Forman, Alaina (David) Wilcox-McDermott, and Kelcie (Andrew) Lewis; great-grandchildren Caden Wilmot, Riley Wilmot, and Cullen Lewis; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell.

Leo’s family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to Hildebrandt Hospice Care, 2652 Ridgeway Ave., Rochester, N.Y. 14626.

To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com