John Alexander MacKerchar, 95, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, July 20,2019.

John was born May 28, 1924 in PennYan, son of Alexander Fraser MacKerchar and Martha TenBrook MacKerchar.

On Wednesday July 24, friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Church in Penn Yan. A mass of christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. followed by burial at St. Michael’s cemetery. A luncheon for family and friends will at the Penn Yan Fire Department at 1 p.m.

He graduated from St Michael’s School and Penn Yan Academy.

During World War II he served in the US Army 3rd Infantry Division in Italy, France, Austria and Germany, and was awarded the Bronze and Silver Stars.

He retired from the American Can Company in Geneva in 1986.

He was Past Chief of the Penn Yan Fire Department and member of the Sheldon Hose Company for 66 years, as well as a Life member of the New York State Fire Chiefs’ Association former Deputy Fire Coordinator for Yates County and a Charter member of the Genesee Valley Antique Fire Apparatus Association. In 1976, John, along with Karl Nielsen and Paul Kubli, completed restoration of Penn Yan’s 1855 Wright Brothers hand pumper to working and show condition. In 2013, both John and Paul went to Washington D.C. on Honor Flight Rochester Mission #32 with Penn Yan’s Dirty Dozen.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Blanche Martin MacKerchar; sons Leigh (Alice) and Martin (Loree); grandsons, Stephen, Jonathan (Jill), Matthew and Alexander; great-grandsons Mason, Brady, Carter, Camden and Collin; sister, Mabe (Bob) Sorensen; nieces Kay (Jack) Sloat and Martha Sorensen; nephew, Howard (Grace) Sorensen, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother, George MacKerchar, Sister-in-law Lura MacKerchar, niece Donna Wilhelm and best friend, Paul Kubli.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to “Honor Flight” c/o American Legion Post #355, PO Box 362, Penn Yan N.Y. 14527