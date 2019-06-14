Tom Rodney Daulton, age 92, of Vero Beach, Florida (formerly of Bath, NY) passed away peacefully at his home on June 2nd, 2019.

Tom Rodney Daulton, age 92, of Vero Beach, Florida (formerly of Bath, NY) passed away peacefully at his home on June 2nd, 2019. He was born in Winchester, Ohio April 9, 1927, eldest son of George and Taffy (Katherine) Daulton. In 1945, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the Aircraft Carrier USS Philippine Sea, just after the end of World War II. Tom married Peggy Louise Andrews in 1954 and they celebrated their 64th anniversary in August 2018. Before and after his marriage, he attended Cornell University, earning his license in civil engineering in 1959. He went on to a 36-year long career as planning engineer for the New York State Highway Department. Tom was especially proud of his design efforts to protect the environment.

Tom shared a lifelong love of music with his family and communities – singing in choirs from high school to age 90. In 1962 he was part of the Ad Libs barbershop group that represented Steuben County at the New York World’s Fair. His love, passion, and talent for music has touched many over the years. He was member of the First Presbyterian Church in Bath and the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Vero Beach. He was also active with the Vero Beach, Bath, and Hornell Rotary Clubs, and board member of the Southern Tier Library System. In retirement, he assisted with oversight of various civic building construction projects and was often seen volunteering at Bath’s tourist booth.

He is survived by his wife Peggy (Andrews) Daulton and daughters Diane Daulton and Terry Daulton, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Those wishing to offer condolences can write directly to the family at 3310N Kein Road, Mercer, WI 54547. Gifts may be directed to Wisconsin’s Green Fire, a nonpartisan non-profit organization that promotes science based management of natural resources at https://wigreenfire.org/make-a-difference/make-a-donation/. A celebration of life will be planned for a future date.

Tom loved a good pun and often had a twinkle in his eye conveying the sentiment “Who me?”. In his memoirs he mused about his forefathers with his unique combination of music and humor, citing several verses of folk music ending with improvised, now oddly prescient lyrics, “If you want any more you can sing it yourself…Hi, Hi, Hi!”