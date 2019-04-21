Martin “Marty” A. Tones Jr., 88 of Penn Yan, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home.

In keeping with Marty’s wishes, there will be no prior calling hours or service. Memorial contributions may be made in Marty’s memory to the Sampson Theatre, P.O. Box 106, Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527.

Marty was born in Penn Yan Sept. 12, 1930, son of the late Ida (Carey) and Martin A. Tones Sr. He was a graduate of Penn Yan Academy and enlisted in the U.S. Army following graduation. Marty loved to fly, owned his own plane and helicopter, and was a past member and president of the Penn Yan Flying Club. He was a mechanic all his life and owned Martin Tones Garage, and for the last 20 years of the business, he partnered with his son, Martin “Bud” E. Tones. Marty loved cars and machines of all sizes and collected a variety of antique vehicles to display at car shows. His willingness to help anyone in need was always evident, especially as one of the founding members of the Penn Yan Area Volunteer Ambulance Corp. Marty was everyone’s friend, always ready and willing to lend a hand.

Marty is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Grace and Dean Knapton, and grandchildren, Kyle and Rachel Knapton. In addition to his parents, Marty was predeceased by his wives, Patricia Tones and Mary Klungle Tones; and his son, Martin “Bud” E. Tones.

His family wishes to extend a heartfelt appreciation to the staff at the Penn Yan Manor for their loving care.

