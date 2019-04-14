Kathleen A. Nielsen, 60, of Gillett, Pa. passed away unexpectedly in her home April 8, 2019.

A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at the Penn Yan Moose Lodge.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Yates County Humane Society.

Kathleen was born Dec. 17, 1958 in Penn Yan, the daughter of Norman and Mary Ann Nielsen.

Kathy grew up on Keuka Lake and was an avid skier. She graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1976 and had a love for the game of basketball. Kathy loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed her peaceful neighborhood in Pennsylvania. She spent many years with her fiancé and she enjoyed nothing more than having a cold beer in her hot tub.

Kathy was retired from the U.S. Postal Service, where she worked for many years.

Kathy is survived by her mother, Mary Ann Nielsen of Penn Yan; brother, Brian Nielsen of Penn Yan, sister-in-law Christine Rose of Penn Yan; nieces Jennifer (John Goodman) Nielsen of Canandaigua and Ashley Nielsen of Penn Yan; great nephew Camden Nielsen of Penn Yan, and great niece Alexis Carroll of Penn Yan, longtime friends and neighbors Bob, Kris, Hannah and William Dibble of Gillett, Pa. and lifelong family friend, Steve Marchionda. Kathy was predeceased by her father, Norman Nielsen; brother Michael Nielsen, and loving fiancé Lynn Johnson. She will be dearly missed by all of those who knew and loved her.