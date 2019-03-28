BATH — Wallace “Wally” Page Jr. passed away at the age of 76 on March 16, 2019 at the Bath VA Community Living Center where he resided the past two months.

He was an Army Veteran serving in Vietnam and Okinawa in the 60’s. Prior to joining the Army Wally was a member of the 3rd Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) in Washington DC and the Presidential Honor Guard.

He was born in Albion, NY and spent his childhood in Wayland, Bath and Virginia.

Predeceased by his parents Marion (Burr) and Scott, Wallace and (Kay) Page Sr.; stepdaughters Becky Smith and Laura La Bell.

Survived by wife, Carol Page; step daughter Michelle and (Bill) Pettinger; son in law Bob (Robbin) Smith; grandchildren Jason (Cassie Smith), Alex (Kristen) Smith, Ben Smith, Erica (Andy) Tidd, Kayley Pettinger (Rob Clark); siblings Reggie (MaryLee) Page, Patricia Fitzpatrick, Ian Scott; also survived by great grandchildren Noah and Amelia Smith, Lucas and Cora Tidd; several nieces and nephews.

Wally retired from a supervisor position at the 3M company of Honeoye/Rochester. Together with his wife Carol he had a home based Shaklee business.

Wally enjoyed his grandchildren as they grew up and keeping up on news of them as they were grown. He welcomed visits from all the grandchildren and his grand dogs. He liked to brag about all of them.

Wally was a long time member of the Springwater Church of the Nazarene making many friends there. He enjoyed volunteering at Vacation Bible School, as treasurer and in other capacities. He volunteered many summers to help maintain the Brooktondale Church Camp. He was involved with the Men’s Ministry and traveled on missions trips to Nova Scotia and Guatemala. Wally always looked forward to fun and fellowship at the annual Laymans Retreat in the Adirondack.

A long time interest of Wally’s was learning how to operate computers. He started learning nearly 40 years ago on a Radio Shack computer. He took different classes over the years to keep up on changes as he upgraded his personal computers and helped others learn.

In his active years Wally was part of a hunting camp in the Birdsall area. He spent a few summers exploring different areas while geocaching. He participated in the family vegetable garden by tilling with his John Deere tractor and designing several watering systems.

Reading & Television watching were Wally’s favorite entertainment. His favorite program was MASH.

Wally appreciated good food and trying out different recipes in the crockpot. He was also good at searching out recipes on line that looked good to him for someone else to cook.

Thank You to all who gave support to Wally and Carol during the past 2 1/2 years of his health problems. Special Thank You to devoted brother Reggie Page for all the time and attention he gave to Wally.

Wally’s funeral service will be Saturday March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Springwater Church of the Nazarene, 8498 Indian Valley Rd., Springwater, NY.

Contributions in memory of Wally may be made to: Bath Veterans Administration, Volunteer Services CLC In Memory of Wallace Page, 76 Veterans Ave. Bath, NY 14810. Please visit www.stgeorgefuneralhome.com for online condolences.