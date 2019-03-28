VICTOR/DANSVILLE — Dorothy “Dot” Redding of Victor, NY passed away on March 17, 2019 at the age of 82 at Hope Hospice, Fort Myers, FL surrounded by beloved family members.

She was born Dorothy Ann Verrelli on August 29, 1936 in Bradford, PA, daughter of Italian immigrant Louis Gino Verrelli and Mary (Ross) Verrelli.

After graduating from St. Bernard’s High School in Bradford in 1954, she became a legal secretary until her marriage to David J. Redding on June 7, 1958. In 1960 they settled in Dansville, NY where her husband established a Chiropractic Practice and they resided for 39 years. Dorothy’s passions were her family, being a homemaker mother of their five children, and helping others. She was a Girl Scout leader, religious education teacher, and she volunteered at the churches she attended: St. Mary’s in Dansville, St. Catherine’s of Siena in Mendon, and St. Patrick’s in Victor. She also served on the Board of Clara Barton Red Cross Chapter #1 in Dansville, delivered Meals on Wheels, volunteered at soup kitchens, sponsored the education of many children in developing countries, and went on Christian missionary trips to Mexico, Guatemala, and Jamaica.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters Marie Sankner, Helen Jensen, and her brother Louis Verrelli. She is survived by David J. Redding, her husband of 60 years; by her children Mark (Patty) Redding, Victor NY; daughter Lisa Redding, Lima NY; daughter Karen (Jeff) Molyneux, Centennial CO; son Gary (Darla) Redding, Victor NY; and son David G. (Kris) Redding, Lake Wylie SC. She is also survived by fourteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Family and friends are invited to call Friday, March 29, from 4-7 p.m. at the Kevin W. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc., 21 Big Tree Street, Livonia, NY. A Funeral Mass for Dorothy will be held on Saturday, March 30, noon at St. Catherine’s of Siena Church, 26 Mendon-Ionia Rd, Mendon, NY. Following her burial at Ascension Garden Cemetery, a Celebration of Life banquet will be held at The Country Club of Mendon, 226 Mendon-Ionia Road, Mendon, New York 14506.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Hope Hospice, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908, (online at www.hopehospice.org/donate/), or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 (online at www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html)

