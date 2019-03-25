Shirley A. Braman, 84, of Penn Yan, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Friends and family may call from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Townsend- Wood Funeral Chapel, 201 East Elm St., Penn Yan. A memorial service will follow at the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. Her interment will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Penn Yan. A Celebration of Shirley’s Life will continue at the Penn Yan Moose Lodge in Penn Yan.

Shirley was born Nov. 12, 1934 in Penn Yan to Derward and Hattie (Conley) Lamphier. She was a lifelong resident of Penn Yan, and loved to vacation in Myrtle Beach and Florida to sit on the beach and watch the waves. Shirley was a waitress at the Dresden Hotel for 20 years and was an Auxiliary member of the Penn Yan Moose and American Legion. Her hobbies included playing cards with her many friends and being a part of numerous luncheon groups. Shirley was well known for her baking skills, especially cookies, that she loved to share. Her most important role in life was being a mother to her five children, nine grandchildren (chickadees) and 16 great-grandchildren.

Shirley is survived by her children, Kathy Hinkal, Carl Jorgensen, Dan (Lauri) Jorgensen, Barbara (Dan) Mullins, and Kyle (Doris) Jorgensen; grandchildren, Kim (Francis) Kayiwa, Kelly Lynn Balthaser, Joel (Lindsay Youngs) Balthaser, Michael (Heather) Jorgensen, Leah (Carl) Flora, Timothy Daniel (Sarah) Mullins, Michael (Jessica) Mullins, Kristen (Scott) Plyter and Melissa (Brian) Anderson; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Lillian Marlowe; sister-in-law, Lore Lamphier; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many good friends.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Lewis Braman; brother, Roger Lamphier; and son-in-law, Mark Hinkal.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Shirley’s memory may be made to Keuka Comfort Care Home, P.O. Box 107, Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527 or a charity of your choice.

The family wishes to express their extreme gratitude to the Homestead staff of Unit 3 for the excellent care that was given to her and the support they gave the family.

Also a thank you to all the family and friends that were by her side on her final days and offered support and comfort to Shirley and her family.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.townsendwoodfuneralchapel.com for the Braman family.