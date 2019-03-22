Harold K. Simonson, age 75, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 18, 2019, following an extended illness.

Harold K. Simonson, age 75, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 18, 2019, following an extended illness.

He was born March 14, 1944/in Bath, NY to Paul and Ruth Simonson of Pulteney, NY.

He proudly served in the United States Army from 1965-1967 and subsequently found a fulfilling career as an over the road truck driver for 30+ years. He resided in his adopted hometown Bailey, NC for many years until recently returning home to

New York.

He is pre-deceased by his parents Paul and Ruth Simonson, his sister Mildred S. Hill (Jack), his daughter Aimee Flythe (Buddy), and his wife Lessie.

He is survived by his sister Marva Simonson, brother-in-law Jack Hill, several nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, life-long friends Frank Presher Jr. and Dale Earnhardt, Jr.

Friends called Friday March 22, 2019 at the Pulteney Presbyterian Church from 11am to Noon, and services followed at Noon.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pulteney Presbyterian Church or the Pulteney Fire Dept.

Arrangements are by the LaMarche Funeral Home of Hammondsport.