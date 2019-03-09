Oakleigh J. Millerd, 91 of Penn Yan, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

There will be no prior calling hours as per Oakleigh’s request. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at Bellona Cemetery in Bellona at the convenience of his family.

Oakleigh was born in Geneva on Aug. 13, 1927, the son of the late Margaret Jauncey and Charles Millerd.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII from 1945 thru 1946. He retired from Hulse Manufacturing in Geneva, and spent his retirement years hunting, fishing, gardening and mostly enjoying time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Viola Pauline Millerd; son, Charles (Lynda) Millerd of Stanley; daughters, Diana Chapman of Hellertown, Pa., Linda (Danny) Hibbard of Wylie, Texas, Barbara Spacek of Penn Yan, and Donna (Angelo) Laquitara of Geneva; nine grandchildren, Mark, Erik, Brenda, Billie Jo, Lisa, Stacy, Timothy, Amanda, and Sara; seven great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his twin sister, Shirley; sister, Katherine; brother, Charles; and sons-in-law, Bruce Chapman and Charlie Spacek.

Memorial donations may be made in his memory to a Veterans organization of one’s choice.

