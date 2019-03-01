Roy James Perkins, 65, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning (Feb. 21, 2019) at his home on Mechanic Street.

PRATTSBURGH - Roy James Perkins, 65, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning (Feb. 21, 2019) at his home on Mechanic Street.

Born in Wayland on Jan. 18, 1954, he was a son of the late Clarence and June (Rogers) Perkins. Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his sister, Bonnie Gee.

A former resident of Springwater and Avoca, Roy has resided in Prattsburgh most of his life and was a graduate of Prattsburgh Central School, class of 1974.

He was employed at the former Quality Produce in Prattsburgh.

On Dec. 9, 1977 he suffered a broken back which caused him to be permanently paralyzed; however, that never stopped him from living a full life.

An avid sports fan, his favorite teams were the Yankees and the Raiders and for many years he served as a manager and coach for men’s softball.

His loving family includes his only child, Rhonda Perkins of Dundee; “grand dog,” Scrapy; son-in-law, Randy Webster of Prattsburgh; two brothers, Stanley Perkins and Ronald (Tracy) Perkins all of Prattsburgh; two sisters, Dixie (Mike) LaPoma of Avon, N.Y. and Laurie (Bill) Partridge of Bath; also his nieces, nephews, cousins; as well as a special friend, Donnie Brewer of Prattsburgh.

The Avoca Funeral Home, 22 N. Main St., Avoca is honored to serve the family of Roy James Perkins.

Calling hours were from 2-4 p.m. Friday (Mar. 1, 2019) at the First Presbyterian Church, 1 Church St., Prattsburgh, where a funeral service was held in his memory following the calling hours at 4 p.m. Friday. Interment will be in Erwin Cemetery, Websters Crossings, N.Y. at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in his memory to either the Prattsburgh Ambulance, 13 Allis St., Prattsburgh or to the Prattsburgh Protectives Fire Dept., 15 Allis St., Prattsburgh, N.Y. 14873.

Online condolences or remembrances of Roy are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or www.bishopandjohnson

funeralhome.com.