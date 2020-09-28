Schools conduct deep cleanings of buildings

Two Allegany County schools — Canaseraga and Alfred-Almond — along with Arkport and Campbell-Savona in Steuben County closed their buildings on Monday after receiving notices of a positive COVID-19 infection connected to each district.

On Sunday, the Arkport Central School District learned that a "member of the school community" tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced on its website. The district was closed Monday for cleaning and contact tracing. All in-person classes, remote classes and BOCES programs were cancelled for the day.

"We are currently working closely with the Steuben County Department of Health to identify this individual’s contacts at the school," read the statement from the district. "Any students or staff members who have been in close contact with this individual will be directly contacted by the department of health to discuss if/how long they should quarantine and make arrangements for testing."

Arkport officials noted privacy laws restrict the district from disclosing or confirming any personally identifiable information.

“We cannot identify anyone who has tested positive, however; at the end of each school day, the district will report the number of confirmed cases to the New York State Department of Health. This information will be publicly available on the New York State COVID Report Card dashboard," stated the district.

Per Arkport's COVID-19 protocols, students will switch to a remote learning model if the closure extends past three or more days.

Elsewhere in Steuben County, the Campbell-Savona Jr./Sr. High School building was closed Monday and Friday after a student tested positive on Thursday afternoon. Students shifted to remote learning only, with the Savona Elementary School building remaining open on its normal hybrid schedule.

In Allegany County, Canaseraga and Alfred-Almond were both closed Monday.

Sunday night, Alfred-Almond Superintendent Tracie Bliven posted a message on the district’s Facebook page notifying the community of “a positive case of COVID-19 identified in our school.”

“We are working with the Allegany County Department of health for contact tracing purposes,” Bliven continued. “Based on protocol, the school will be closed tomorrow, Monday, Sept. 28 for sanitizing.

“Faculty and staff should not report to work.

“We will keep you updated with new information as it becomes available.”

A later message on the district’s Facebook page said that while the building will be closed to faculty and staff, “faculty will still conduct their remote day from home. All students should check-in to their Google classrooms and/or morning meetings for their typical remote day.”

Alfred-Almond also noted that all sports practices scheduled for Monday were also canceled.

At Canaseraga, school was closed Monday “due to a positive case of COVID affiliated with our school community,” the central school district said on its Facebook page.

The Facebook posting continued, “The Allegany County Department of Health has directed us closed to clean and conduct contact tracing. Only those considered a contact will be notified.

“Any staff needing to report will be contacted directly by a supervisor.”

Canaseraga Superintendent Chad C. Groff thanked the school district community for its “patience during this time.”

Bolivar-Richburg similarly closed for a day last week for cleaning after a positive COVID-19 test was confirmed in the district.