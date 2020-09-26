ALBANY - Unemployed New Yorkers last month should be receiving the state's second round of $300 weekly checks this week for those out of work due to COVID-19.

The state Department of Labor said this week the federal money started flowing Tuesday for the second round of payments for unemployed New Yorkers for the weeks ending Aug. 23, Aug. 30 and Sept. 6.

That comes after the state dished out payments last week to 2.4 million residents who were out of work for the weeks ending Aug. 2, Aug. 9 and Aug. 16.

New York was approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for six weeks of $300 a week payments in addition to up to $504 a week in state unemployment benefits.

No additional weeks have been approved.

"Eligible New Yorkers will receive $300 for each of those weeks that they were unemployed AND received unemployment benefits," the labor department wrote on Twitter.

"If the federal government makes funding available for additional weeks, we will notify those who are eligible."

For now, the state said, those who were pre-qualified to receive the $300 for the second round of payments should have received their payments on:

– Tuesday for the unemployment week ending Aug. 23

– Wednesday for the unemployment week ending Aug. 30

– Thursday for the benefit week ending Sept. 8

The latest on the unemployment benefits in New York

President Donald Trump created the federal Lost Wages Assistance unilaterally Aug. 8 amid gridlock over a new stimulus package in Washington and after $600 a week unemployment benefit from the federal government expired July 31.

New York applied for the first round of funding last month as part of $44 billion in federal unemployment aid made available through FEMA.

Then the second round was approved last week.

So the $300 a week is available to those who were unemployed for any or all of six weeks due to COVID-19 for the weeks ending Aug. 2 through Sept. 6.

Problems with KeyBank

KeyBank processes claims for some unemployed New Yorkers, but the Cleveland-based bank had technical issues earlier in the week that delayed some payments.

The problems prompted Melissa DeRosa, the secretary to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on Monday to issue a stern warning to the bank that if doesn't rectify the problems, the state could look for a new bank.

The Department of Labor indicated that the problems appeared to be resolved, but for those who use KeyBank, "the second and final round of LWA payments will be distributed over a number of days this week."

When should the payments arrive?

The state began administering the first three weeks of Lost Wages Assistance the week of Sept. 14.

Some unemployed workers needed to provide additional information to the state to get the money, but the large majority were already pre-qualified because of previous claims.

The roughly 2.3 million New Yorkers eligible for the $300 a week are recipients of both traditional unemployment insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

"There is no need to call the DOL at this time — we will contact claimants with additional information. In the meantime, per federal law please continue to certify weekly to ensure you receive all benefits to which you are entitled," the agency said on its website.