Hornell YMCA, Concern for Youth receive over $10K for learning spaces

HORNELL — Learning during the COVID-19 pandemic got a little easier in the Maple City Thursday.

United Way of the Southern Tier’s Board of Directors approved grants to eight programs that will provide supervised distance learning spaces for school-age children in Chemung and Steuben counties, including over $10,000 in the City of Hornell.

"While the pandemic has changed the face of education delivery, school attendance remains a key to student success, and these programs are providing a critical service for working families by offering more than 325 children a safe, supervised place to learn when class is virtual," said Stephen M. Hughes, president and CEO of United Way of the Southern Tier.

Programs in Bath, Corning, Elmira and Hornell received grant awards that are funded by donations to United Way of the Southern Tier.

In the Maple City, Hornell Area Concern for Youth and the Hornell YMCA both received funding support.

Awards will be used to offset program expenses, such as PPE, internet fees, cleaning productions, rental of alternative space, utilities, and liability insurance.

Programs and award amounts are:

• School-Age Child Care (Hornell), sponsored by YMCA of Hornell, $7,500.

• Hornell Area Youth Center, sponsored by Hornell Area Concern for Youth, $3,000.

• Bath Community Child Care, sponsored by Catholic Charities of Steuben County, $15,000.

• Laura Houghton Youth Center (Corning), sponsored by Family Service Society, $15,000.

• School’s in Session (Elmira), sponsored by Neighborhood Transformation Center, $10,000.

• Youth Development Program (Bath), sponsored by Pro Action of Steuben & Yates, Inc., $15,000.

• Tanglewood Learning Pod (Elmira), sponsored by Tanglewood Nature Center $2,220.

• Kids’ Café’ (Corning), sponsored by Salvation Army of Corning, $10,000.

Families who are seeking information on child care for their school-age children, should call the Chemung County Child Care Council 607-734-3941, or Child Care Aware of Steuben & Schuyler, 607-776-2126, or 2-1-1, the 2-1-1 Helpline.