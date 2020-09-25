Late Bob Chaffee receives plaque on Main Street

WELLSVILLE — While the Mayor proclaimed Sept. 23 Arbor Day in the village Wednesday, the official Village of Wellsville Tree Board honored one of its founding fathers.

In the afternoon members of the Tree Board, village officials and members of the Bob Chaffee family gathered on Main Street at the site of the village’s newest green crosswalk to honor the late Bob Chaffee. Chaffee served the village in several capacities for more than 15 years as the Deputy of Public Works and helped to start the Tree Board.

The Tree Board, a group of volunteers with a link to village government, was formed in 1991 to take advantage of the Tree City USA program. The program’s mission is to provide direction, assistance, and national recognition for communities. It sets the framework for a healthy, sustainable, urban forestry programs and awards the coveted Tree City flag to those communities which best meet its standards. Wellsville has had the designation as a Tree City for 29 years based on the ongoing efforts of the Tree Board with its support from village government.

Susan Duke, president of the Tree Board, led the gathering on Main Street where at the base of a newly planted, young tree, the group placed a memorial block in honor of Chaffee. She recognized Chaffee for his work over the years to preserve the tree canopy throughout the village and to make Wellsville a Tree City.

Lorraine Chaffee, the wife of the late Bob Chaffee, who passed away four years ago, commented, "Bob really enjoyed every part of the tree program. It is very, very nice of the board to honor him in this way."

Also present at the ceremony were Chaffee’s son, Steve Chaffee, daughter, Joelene Chaffee Cretekos and son-in-law, George Cretekos. The Chaffee’s children Mark, Ann and Mike were unable to attend.

Duke expanded, "At the first meeting the Tree Board they looked at planting locations for 42 trees, but by the next meeting they had decided on 48 locations to plant trees. We first started planting trees at the site of the elementary school in honor of Arbor Day and then moved to the park."

Prior to the formation of the Tree Board, teacher Tom Reuning, also a founding member of the board, orchestrated Arbor Day ceremonies in the park for elementary students.

The other founding members of the Tree Board were Dave Gardner, Danielle Sale, Faith Sikaras, Chad Goetschius, Jan Bastian, Bob Thurner and Dawn Ketchner.

Duke went on to explain that the reasons for maintaining a healthy canopy of trees throughout the village are myriad and results in reductions in the cost of energy, helps with stormwater management, prevents erosion and boosts property values, promotes commitment to a healthy environment and promotes civic pride.

The activities of the Tree Board are supported by two items in the village’s annual budget, to the tune of between $5,000 and $6,000 per year according to Bill Whitfield, director of Public Works.

"Each year we have a forester come in for a program and he brings a list of every tree in the village including its age, size, type and condition. He advises us as to whether or not a tree needs to be removed and on places where trees should be planted," Duke said. "We take into consideration the area when we decide to plant a tree, considering whether its branches will hang over the sidewalk and if it bears fruit. Some people don’t like fruit bearing trees next to their sidewalks."

The village owns the section of land between the curb and the sidewalk.

"At first we planted flowering and fruit bearing trees, but now we are looking at planting more native species," Duke said.

For more information about the work of the Tree Board or to inquire about planting trees, contact Susan Duke at sduke51@yahoo.com