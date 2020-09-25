ALFRED — Alfred State College (ASC) is all about changing lives and futures for the better, whether through providing scholarships, offering in-demand programs, producing competitive sports teams, or any number of other ways.

In order to make an even greater impact on its students, donors, and campus, Alfred State has created a Major Gifts Campaign with the goal of raising $8 million.

Alfred State President Dr. Skip Sullivan said, "Great care has been taken to enhance our commitment to the college’s mission, vision, core values, and strategic plan, and we are excited about our future. In essence, our goal with the Major Gifts Campaign is to be a life changer. We want to change the lives of our students, our campus, and our donors. As we continue to build Alfred State into becoming the premier regional college of technology, we are calling upon our supporters everywhere to join us in this campaign and become a life changer."

Major Gifts Officer Jay Wilder said, "Smart, sophisticated donors, especially foundations, want to invest where their dollars will have significant impact. Alfred State College remains in the top 5 percent of colleges nationally for student-graduate upward economic social mobility. For the last 11 years, 98 percent or more of our students have found employment in their chosen fields upon graduation or continue their studies. The college changes the trajectory of lives. Simply put, supporting Alfred State College generates maximum positive impact for its donors."

Alfred State recently held a kickoff dinner to launch this major fundraising initiative at Tournedos Steakhouse in Rochester. During this event, the college unveiled its goal, showed donor testimonial videos, and acknowledged some initial major gift donors, including:

Robert Healy, ‘78

Doug Barber, ‘66

Thomas Parry, ‘91

John Shay and Family

Wilder & Linneball, LLP

Various foundations

Recapping the kickoff dinner, Alfred State Director of Development Jason Sciotti said, "What a great night for Alfred State! It’s so exciting to be a part of Alfred State history and to know that this campaign will change the lives of our students, as well as the campus and our donors for many years to come. Support of our Major Gifts Campaign is also a terrific way for our donors to leave a tax-efficient legacy to an institution that they are truly passionate about. Sounds like a win-win for all involved."

Funds raised through this campaign will help cover five major areas of need, including:

Athletics – With more than 400 students participating in varsity sports, Alfred State student-athletes are learning the lessons taught through competition, sportsmanship, team-building, goal-setting, time management, and development of leadership skills.

New programs – One of the keys to the success of the college and its students is ensuring that the programs, current and future, are most relevant in the job market. Majors that match in-demand careers equal employment for ASC graduates.

Scholarships – Alfred State College continues to prepare graduates with the knowledge and experience necessary to hit the ground running! Gifts for scholarships will create opportunities for students to achieve successful careers and purposeful lives.

Technology – Innovation is fueled by passion, imagination, and hands-on experience working with the latest technology. A donation to the technological needs of the college helps students innovate and stay on the leading edge in their fields.

Greatest needs of the college (unrestricted support) – Unrestricted gifts are a flexible and powerful form of support. They allow Alfred State to use your funds where current and time sensitive needs are the greatest.

Alfred State College will be streaming an edited broadcast of the kickoff celebration online at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30. Hosted by Sullivan and Wilder, the event will feature video from the kickoff at Tournedos, major gift testimonials, and reveal the current level of pledges and donations. Check out www.alfredstate.edu/make-a-gift/major-gifts to join the virtual celebration and learn how you can be a major gift donor.

For more information, contact Jay Wilder at 607-587-4010 or at wilderjj@alfredstate.edu, or reach out to Jason Sciotti at 607-587-3936 or at sciottjm@alfredstate.edu