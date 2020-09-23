The Heritage Village of the Southern Finger Lakes will hold its Bling Without the Whing fall fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 26.

This event will be held entirely outdoors and feature homemade, hearty soups and salads to go, an assortment of antiques and collectibles for sale, baked goods, gently used books and rummage sale items, and raffle items up for grabs.

Limited capacity and very strict guidelines and safety precautions will be in place. The historic buildings will not be open, and no demonstrators will be present.

For information: 607-937-5281; heritagevillagesfl.org.