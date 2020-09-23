Child Care Aware of Steuben and Schuyler will offer training opportunities in October at the Bath facility, 117 E. Steuben St.

Opportunities will include Child and Adult Care Food Program – Sprouting Up on Oct. 5, a registration orientation on Oct. 13, Health & Safety for Directors on Oct. 15, CPR/First Aid on Oct. 17, Getting it Together: Better Record Keeping Practices on Oct. 19 and Naturally Safe on Oct. 20.

These professional development opportunities aim to provide knowledge and skills to meet quality indicators that support school readiness for children enrolled in programs. Personalized on-site training and technical assistance are also available by request.

For information: proactioninc.org/cca.