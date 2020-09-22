Six months after the initial COVID-19 shutdown, Charter Spectrum renewed its offer of 60 days of free Wi-Fi service for households with K-12 or college students or educators.

The remote education offer only applies to households in the company’s service area that do not already have a Spectrum internet connection, the company said Monday.

To enroll, call (844) 310-1198. Spectrum will provide a free, self installation kit to each household.

The company first extended its service offer in March, when schools and companies shut their doors and sent everyone home after state emergency orders.

Now, many students are back at school and taking classes either fully or partially online, and a stable home internet connection is crucial to their success.

Spectrum saw 448,000 new households sign up for the free offer between March and June. After 60 days, the regular rates will apply.

"The pandemic has prompted new focus on the technology divide and Charter is committed to being part of the comprehensive solution needed to close these gaps," Tom Rutledge, the CEO of the Stamford-based company, said in a statement.

The company also offers a program called Spectrum Internet Assist to low income households and seniors. It costs $14.99 a month, and includes a free modem, a broadband connection at 30 megabits per second and an option to add in-home Wi-Fi at $5 per month.

This program is offered to households where one or more members are eligible for the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) of the NSLP or Supplemental Security Income (for applicants age 65+).